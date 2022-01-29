Strong (STRONG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.84 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Strong has a market capitalization of $66.29 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $479.43 or 0.01265091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.51 or 0.06748635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.87 or 0.99981843 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

