StrongHands Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $229,141.91 and $6.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,551,267,928 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

