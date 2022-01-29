Student Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $26.01 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Student Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and $888,450.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

