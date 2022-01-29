Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,639 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.75% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $204,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE RGR opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

