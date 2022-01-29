Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,384.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

