Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48,845.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $48,845.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00402637 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,259,018 coins and its circulating supply is 41,559,018 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

