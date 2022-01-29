Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 495,442 shares of company stock valued at $15,430,248.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $100,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

