Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.92

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.92 and traded as high as C$71.52. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$71.41, with a volume of 1,674,066 shares trading hands.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.77.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5900006 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.