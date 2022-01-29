Sun (New) (SUN) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a market cap of $152.00 million and approximately $56.06 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.