Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SNPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Sun Pacific has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solar and other energy solutions. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, which utilize advertising offerings for state and local municipalities. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to public and commercials customers.

