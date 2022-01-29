Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SNPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Sun Pacific has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
