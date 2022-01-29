SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SunPower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. SunPower has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $57.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

