Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.27

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 4979753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

