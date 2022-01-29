Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $34.47 million and approximately $269,335.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.13 or 0.06818816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00067013 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,901,078 coins and its circulating supply is 342,467,677 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

