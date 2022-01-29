Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $798,485.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and approximately $798,485.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.34 or 0.06812016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 285.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,879,766 coins and its circulating supply is 342,524,009 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

