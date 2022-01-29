SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the December 31st total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

