SuperFarm Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.03 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $269.62 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007431 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 259.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000256 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

