Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SUPGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 3,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,195. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

