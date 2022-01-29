Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of STRE opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

