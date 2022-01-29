SuperRare (RARE) Price Up 41.4% Over Last 7 Days

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 33.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SuperRare has a market cap of $61.27 million and approximately $34.77 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperRare has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00108314 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

