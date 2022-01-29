SureRemit Price Down 52.8% Over Last 7 Days (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $330,170.38 and approximately $543.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.81 or 0.06840014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.89 or 0.99724682 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

