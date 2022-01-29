Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the December 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

