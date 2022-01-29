Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 252,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after buying an additional 97,536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after buying an additional 378,797 shares during the period.

SGRY stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

