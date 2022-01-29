sUSD Achieves Market Cap of $85.10 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $85.10 million and approximately $38.56 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00108474 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 84,584,178 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

