SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches One Day Volume of $140.94 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00010857 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $523.76 million and $140.94 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,800,818 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

