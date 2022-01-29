suterusu 1-Day Volume Hits $53,396.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $12.63 million and $53,396.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

suterusu Coin Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

