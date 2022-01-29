Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $211,666.98 and approximately $41.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.34 or 0.06778559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00053895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,372.02 or 0.99644893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,736,065 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

