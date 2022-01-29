Swarm Market Capitalization Tops $961,368.71 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $961,368.71 and $4,677.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

