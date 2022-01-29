Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.43% of Switch worth $210,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Switch by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Switch by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Switch by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SWCH stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

