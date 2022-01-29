Swop (SWOP) Price Tops $3.96

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Swop has a market cap of $7.92 million and $40,575.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00010410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.52 or 0.06755368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.04 or 0.99970964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,946,774 coins and its circulating supply is 2,002,040 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.