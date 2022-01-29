Symbol (XYM) Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Symbol has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $973.17 million and $8.95 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.24 or 0.06803816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,819.20 or 0.99802376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.