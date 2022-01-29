Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.59

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as high as $16.63. Synalloy shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 28,971 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Henry L. Guy bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $798,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 219,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 335,880 shares of company stock worth $4,452,793 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Synalloy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synalloy by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Synalloy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synalloy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Synalloy during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

