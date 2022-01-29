Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $41.42 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.