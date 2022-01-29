Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 118.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

