SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $333,951. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.05.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

