SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $333,951. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.05.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.