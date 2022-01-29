Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $363.00.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $296.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.16. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

