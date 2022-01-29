Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,632 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.23% of Synovus Financial worth $78,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.