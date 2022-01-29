Synthetify (SNY) Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004662 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and $133,058.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.66 or 0.06805412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,619.07 or 0.99823357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

