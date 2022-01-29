T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 306,065 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $147,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

TMUS stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.74. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.