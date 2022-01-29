TaaS Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00108679 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

