Tadpole Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00012701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $5,772.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00049048 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.13 or 0.06791174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,242.90 or 1.00077653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.