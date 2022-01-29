Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 175.8% in January

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 175.8% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taitron Components by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taitron Components by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taitron Components by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

