Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,836 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.1% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

