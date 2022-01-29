Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 52.9% in January

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Takung Art in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Takung Art by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKAT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.69. 362,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,594. Takung Art has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.99.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 171.42% and a negative return on equity of 105.51%.

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

