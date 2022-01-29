Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Talos Energy worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TALO. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

