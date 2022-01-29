Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.50% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $113,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $164,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,478 shares of company stock worth $10,289,563 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.46. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

