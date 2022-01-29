Tao Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 238,303 Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 238,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,642,000. Warby Parker accounts for about 3.4% of Tao Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,101,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,036,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,464,000.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,768,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $254,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,376,266 shares of company stock worth $103,588,963 and sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.