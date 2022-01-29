Tao Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Denali Therapeutics accounts for about 0.5% of Tao Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,026,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNLI stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.