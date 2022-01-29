Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.32.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.