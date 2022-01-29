Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,163 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

